Three killed, one injured in road accident in Odisha's Angul

While two passengers succumbed to injuries at Rairakhol Hospital, another died while undergoing treatment at Kishorenagar Hospital.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons were killed and another injured when a speeding truck hit them in Odisha's Angul district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place at Baragapali near Kishor Nagar on Thursday night when the victims were standing on the road as their bus (in which they were travelling) developed a flat tyre.

The speeding truck rammed into them and left the spot, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Nayan Kumar Nayak, Ghanasyam Barik of Jharsuguda district, and Anand Nayak from Sundergarh district.

The condition of the other passenger, Trilochan Nayak, is stated to be critical.

The Kishor Nagar police started an investigation into the incident.

After conducting post-mortems, the bodies will be handed over to their family members, the police officer said.

