UGC NET December 2023 exams: NTA releases complete schedule, here are the details

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the detailed exam schedule for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 session.

The exams will be held on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14. They will comprise two papers and both will consist of objective-type, multiple choice questions.

The UGC NET exams are conducted to assess candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’ roles in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The exam city intimation slip will be issued 10 days before the exams.

It can be downloaded from the official websites, ugcnet.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

The admit cards will be released in the first week of December.

In July, the UGC NET result for the earlier edition was released. In that session, exams in 83 subjects were conducted in 18 shifts in 181 cities across India.

Schedule:

December 6, Shift 1 - English, Hindu Studies, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions, Konkani.

December 6, Shift 2 - History, Manipuri, German, Prakrit, Sindhi.

December 7, Shift 1 - Commerce.

December 7, Shift 2 - Music, French (French Version), Adult Education/Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non-Formal Education, Physical Education, Indian Culture, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Buddhist; Jaina: Gandhian and Peace Studies, Museology & Conservation, Archaeology, Criminology, Computer Science and Applications.

December 8, Shift 1 - Education, Comparative Literature, Pali.

December 8, Shift 2 - Bengali, Japanese, Indian Knowledge systems, Folk Literature, Public Administration, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bodo, Yoga, Tribal and Regional Language/Literature, Forensic Science, Telugu, Philosophy.

December 11, Shift 1 - Political Science, Chinese, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Kashmiri.

December 11, Shift 2 - Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Assamese, Santali.

December 12, Shift 1 - Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/ Development Planning/ Development Studies/Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics, Urdu.

December 12, Shift 2 - Maithili, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil, Arabic, Marathi, Geography.

December 13, Shift 1 - Home Science, Management (including Business Admn. Management/Marketing/Marketing Management/Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/Personnel Management/Financial Management/Co-operative Management), Library and Information Science, Performing Art-Dance/Drama/Theatre, Electronic Science, Sociology, Social Work, Mass Communication and Journalism.

December 13, Shift 2 - Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/ Agama), Women Studies, Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies/Human Rights and Duties

December 14, Shift 1 - Psychology, Defence and Strategic Studies, Linguistics, Visual Art (including Drawing and Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art), Medicine & Community Health, Social, Environmental Sciences, Tourism Administration and Management.

December 14, Shift 2 - Anthropology, Population Studies, Sanskrit, Law.

