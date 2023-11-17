United show of Rajasthan Congress at Rahul rally

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies in Rajasthan, countering Modi’s guarantees with what he dubbed the “Modi guarantee” — a veiled reference to the alleged favouritism towards business enterprise Adani group.

He asserted that while Modi’s guarantee implies benefits for Adani group, the Congress guarantees are designed to channel funds to the impover ished and underprivileged segments of the state. Speaking at rallies in Taranagar, Nohar and Sadulshahr, Rahul quipped, “Narendra Modi ji says Modi’s guarantee. Modi’s guarantee means Adani’s guarantee.

Congress means the government of farmers, labourers and youth. This is the difference.” He drew a clear distinction between Modi’s purported support for Adani group’s interests and the Congress’ commitment to serving the interests of farmers, labourers, and marginalised communities.

He took the opportunity to critique the economic policies of the Modi government, highlighting their alleged inclination towards benefitting the wealthy. “We transfer money into the pockets of the poor. They put it in Adani ji’s pocket. We put it in your pocket,” he stated, emphasising his dedication to uplift the disadvantaged. He pledged to match the funds allocated to Adani with financial assistance for the poor, underscoring his commitment to real and tangible change.

He urged the audience to make a choice between “Adani’s government” and a “government of farmers, labourers, and youth,” framing the upcoming election as a crucial decision between conflicting visions for the state’s future. He also lauded the achievements of the Gehlot government, citing the establishment of English medium schools, new colleges, and universities. He criticised BJP for their stance on Hindi and English education, asserting that the Congress prioritises education as a means of empowering the youth for a globalised job market.

Highlighting the Congress party’s seven guarantees, including financial assistance for women, subsidies for gas cylinders, and English medium education, Rahul painted these pledges as a roadmap for Rajasthan’s brighter future. He warned against the potential erosion of these welfare schemes under a BJP government, cautioning that BJP would favour billionaires over the common populace. He concluded by emphasising the need for a caste census, positioning it as a pivotal step toward addressing the rights of backward classes in the country.

