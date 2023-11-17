Home Nation

Uttarkashi rescue operations resume after a brief halt;26 metres hume-pipe inserted

Officials said on the sixth day of the rescue operation that a further 34 metres of debris needed to be cleared to reach the trapped workers.

Published: 17th November 2023 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue and relief operation underway after a portion of an under-construction tunnel in Silkyara collapsed | PTI

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The rescue efforts to free 40 workers from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi hit a roadblock as hard debris brought the auger machine to a halt for a few hours. The operation resumed after machines were brought in and cleared the obstruction So far, the machine had drilled through 25 meters of debris within the tunnel. 

Officials said a further 34 metres of debris needed to be cleared to reach the trapped workers. About 10 to 12 pipes of 900 mm diameter are to be inserted from the American auger. The machine was working at its full capacity so the workers could be rescued at the earliest, the officials added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the ground situation on the sixth day of the rescue operation. The CM said," The PMO is constantly monitoring the ongoing operation in Silkiyara and PM Narendra Modi is constantly taking updates on the progress of the operation".

The CM also said that all tunnels being constructed in Uttarakhand will be reviewed.

"The NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), which comes under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was monitoring the tunnel even after its construction. We need such tunnels and many of them are under construction. However, for the future, we will review wherever such tunnels are being constructed," Dhami said, replying to a reporter's question at the Secretariat. 

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has slammed the state government, calling the tunnel accident a gross
negligence on the part of the government.

