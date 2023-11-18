Home Nation

ASI gets 10 more days to submit survey report of Gyanvapi mosque complex 

According to the counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav, the ASI has sought more time due to the non-availability of the technical report.

Published: 18th November 2023 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gyanvapi_Mosque

The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARNASI: The Varanasi district court on Saturday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The ASI was earlier given time till November 17 to submit the report but on Friday, its counsel sought 15 more days from the court.

According to the counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav, the ASI has sought more time due to the non-availability of the technical report.

While hearing the matter on Saturday, District Judge A K Vishvesh asked the ASI to submit its report by November 28.

On November 2, the ASI told the court it had "completed" the survey but may take some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey work.

The court then granted additional time till November 17 for submitting the document.

On October 5, the court granted four more weeks to the ASI and said the duration of the survey would not be extended beyond this.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi Mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp