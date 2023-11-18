Home Nation

Caste survey harming Nitish politically, says Prashant Kishor

Kishor said Nitish released the Economic Survey report keeping in mind his political gains, but it is causing political losses.

Published: 18th November 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 07:20 AM

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Ace poll strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday took a jibe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar regarding the caste-economic survey report released by the state government recently, alleging that it was harming the CM politically.

Kishor said Nitish released the Economic Survey report keeping in mind his political gains, but it is causing political losses. In the survey, it is being said that 20 per cent of the people of Bihar live in huts and do not have their own houses.

“You (Nitish) are just saying that after running the government for 32 years, 20 per cent of the people do not have houses,” he remarked. The poll strategist contended that RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Nitish, had been in power for 32 years but still 20 percent people did not have houses. As per the survey report, 80 percent of the people of Bihar do not earn even Rs 100 a day, he added.

