Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ hits Bangladesh, flash floods likely in Bengal districts

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ has made a landfall near Khepupara, Bangladesh, with wind speeds ranging from 65-75 kmph, gusting up to 85 kmph on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of moderate to high flash flood risks in low-lying areas of West Bengal and Northeastern states in next 24 hours.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, as well as in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected in south Assam and east Meghalaya until Saturday.

Flash flood risks are particularly highlighted for watersheds and neighbourhoods in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal Meteorological subdivision over next 24 hours. Similar warnings have been issued for southern Bangladesh.

Squally wind speeds of up to 60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are anticipated along and off the coast of West Bengal. Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and south Assam can expect wind speeds of up to 40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph until Saturday evening.

The cyclone is the third in the post-monsoon period in the Indian Ocean, following ‘Tej’ in the Arabian Sea and ‘Hamoon’ in West Bengal in October. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the North Bay of Bengal and along the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal until Saturday morning.

‘Midhili’ originated from a low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar four days ago, with the IMD having forecasted its development into a cyclonic storm. Farmers in the affected regions were advised to harvest paddy crops, delay potato plantation, and refrain from using fertilisers and pesticides to prevent potential washouts.

Forecast

‘Midhili’ cyclone made a landfall in the evening near Khepupara, Bangladesh. The IMD warned of a moderate to high risk of flash floods in low-lying areas of West Bengal and Northeastern states in the next 24 hours.

