Exam schedule for UGC NET December session released

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the detailed exam schedule for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 session on Friday. The exams will be held on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023. The test comprises two papers, each consisting of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET exams assess candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) roles in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam city intimation slip will be issued 10 days before the exams, and can be downloaded from the official websites ugcnet.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

Admit cards are released in the first week of December. Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities, colleges or state governments, as the case may be for recruitment of an Assistant Professor.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year, in June and December. In order to regularise the UGC-NET exam cycle, the NTA, in concurrence with UGC, is conducting UGC NET December 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country. To download the exam schedule, follow these steps: 1) Navigate to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 2) On the homepage, select the link for the UGC NET December 2023 exam schedule. 3) The schedule will be displayed on your screen for download.

