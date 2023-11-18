G20 virtual summit to take forward decisions taken at annual conclave in September

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A G20 virtual summit on Wednesday will take forward key outcomes and action points firmed up at the annual conclave of the grouping in September under India's presidency besides delving into the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said the upcoming summit is also expected to push for the effective implementation of various decisions taken at the annual summit of the bloc in New Delhi over two months back.

It said deliberations that featured during the second India-hosted Voice of Global South Summit on Friday will also feed into the discussions at the G20 summit.

Under India's G20 presidency, the grouping managed to make significant forward movement in areas of digital public infrastructure, climate finance, clean energy and ensuring sustainable development.

At the end of the G20 summit in New Delhi in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would host a virtual Leaders' Summit of the grouping before the end of its presidency.

"In pursuance of this announcement, a virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, chaired by the prime minister, will be held on November 22," the MEA said.

"Leaders of all G20 members including the chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries, and heads of 11 international Organisations, have been invited," it said in a statement.

People familiar with the preparations of the virtual summit said the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict are set to figure at the deliberations.

In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

"It may be recalled that the New Delhi G20 Summit witnessed the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. The virtual summit will take forward key, select outcomes/action points from the New Delhi summit as well as review developments since then," the MEA said.

The G20 joint declaration unveiled on September 9 was seen as a significant diplomatic victory for India as it pulled off a breakthrough on the contentious Ukraine conflict amid apprehensions that the summit may not be able to release the document in view of sharp differences on the matter.

"The virtual G20 summit is also expected to push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions, including through relevant national and international platforms," the MEA said.

India holds the G20 presidency until November 30. Brazil will hold the next presidency of the grouping. The G20 troika during the Brazilian G20 presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil and South Africa.

