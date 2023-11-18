Haryana: Tension grips Nuh after stone hurled at women

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Nearly three months after communal clashes, tension gripped Haryana’s Nuh again on Thursday when at least 8 women were injured after unidentified people pelted them with stones allegedly from a place of worship. The Haryana Police has registered a case.

Sources said the incident took place when a group of women was on its way to perform a puja at a well. As they neared a mosque, they were reportedly attacked with stones, injuring a few of them. Tensions ran high at night in the communally charged town, with police deployed around the mosque and the main market to maintain law and order. The police persuaded the assembled crowd back to their homes.

Complaint Ramotar, a resident of ward 11, Nuh held a ‘kuan (well) poojan’ ceremony for his younger brother Hemant Kumar’s son on Thursday. “During the Kuan Pujan yatra, stones were hurled at the women of our family from a madrasa and Badi Masjid. They were allegedly insulted with caste comments because we come from the SC community,’’ the complaint stated.

Superintendent of Police of Nuh Narender Bijarnia warned the people not to post objectionable posts on social media. “No one has suffered any serious injury in the present incident. Three teenagers are being questioned on the basis of CCTV footage,’’ he said.On the other hand, madrassa authorities claimed that children were playing with slippers and pebbles on the roof when some of the items hit the procession.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHANDIGARH: Nearly three months after communal clashes, tension gripped Haryana’s Nuh again on Thursday when at least 8 women were injured after unidentified people pelted them with stones allegedly from a place of worship. The Haryana Police has registered a case. Sources said the incident took place when a group of women was on its way to perform a puja at a well. As they neared a mosque, they were reportedly attacked with stones, injuring a few of them. Tensions ran high at night in the communally charged town, with police deployed around the mosque and the main market to maintain law and order. The police persuaded the assembled crowd back to their homes. Complaint Ramotar, a resident of ward 11, Nuh held a ‘kuan (well) poojan’ ceremony for his younger brother Hemant Kumar’s son on Thursday. “During the Kuan Pujan yatra, stones were hurled at the women of our family from a madrasa and Badi Masjid. They were allegedly insulted with caste comments because we come from the SC community,’’ the complaint stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Superintendent of Police of Nuh Narender Bijarnia warned the people not to post objectionable posts on social media. “No one has suffered any serious injury in the present incident. Three teenagers are being questioned on the basis of CCTV footage,’’ he said.On the other hand, madrassa authorities claimed that children were playing with slippers and pebbles on the roof when some of the items hit the procession. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp