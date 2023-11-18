Home Nation

Kharge, Gehlot slam BJP for fielding Congress defector accused of thrashing Dalit engineer

Malinga, a Congress MLA accused of assaulting two engineers at an electricity department office in Bari has been fielded as its candidate by BJP for the November 25 election. 

Published: 18th November 2023 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said it was shameful that the BJP fielded MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, who was refused a ticket by Congress after he was accused of brutally thrashing an engineer.

Harshadhipati Valmiki, a Dalit, was reportedly thrashed by Malinga, the sitting MLA from Bari, and his supporters in Dholpur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the BJP has written a "black chapter" in the history of Rajasthan politics by giving a ticket to Malinga.

He said the decision to field Malinga betrays the "anti-Dalit" mindset of the BJP and its desperation to win an election at any cost.

Malinga, a Congress MLA, has been fielded as its candidate by the BJP for the November 25 election from Bari seat in Dholpur.

"We denied him the ticket to contest the election because of his action. On the one hand, the BJP talks about saving the poor. The prime minister himself says he is with the poor. But here he is dying. Giving a ticket to such a person by the BJP is shameful. I condemn it," Kharge, accompanied by Gehlot, told reporters after meeting the bed-ridden engineer at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Gehlot said, "BJP wrote a black chapter in the politics of Rajasthan. They condemned the incident and then hugged the person involved in it, made him a party member, and gave him a ticket. "

"You can imagine to what extent BJP can stoop to come into power. This incident is an example. You can think about what the BJP's thinking is. It is anti-Dalit thinking," he said.

Valmiki is bedridden since the brutal thrashing he received in March last year.

A case against Malinga and others was registered after he was accused of assaulting two engineers at an electricity department office in Bari in Dholpur district.

Malinga was arrested after he surrendered before the police commissioner in Jaipur.

He is currently out on bail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharge congress Rajasthan Elections Ashok Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp