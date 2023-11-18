Home Nation

Over 33k stubble burning cases recorded in Punjab

The state revenue department has marked red entries into the land records of 340 farmers who resorted to the burning of paddy stubble.

Published: 18th November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With 1,150 farm fires reported on Friday across Punjab, the total number of crop-residue burning cases this season touched 33,082.The Punjab police have, till date, registered 763 first information reports (FIRs) against farmers for stubble burning, the cases are mostly registered against ‘unknown persons’.

The state revenue department has marked red entries into the land records of 340 farmers who resorted to the burning of paddy stubble. Once a red entry is made in the land record for stubble burning, a farmer may not be able to take a loan against the said land, mortgage it or sell it.

Sources said that Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav issued show-cause notices to 11 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) for their alleged failure to prevent farm fires in their districts. All the eleven districts fall in Malwa region of the state.

The district-wise breakup of FIRs lodged against the farmers is: 98 in Bathinda, 86 in Moga, 50 in Sangrur and 39 in Patiala. A fine of Rs 1.39 crore has so far been collectively imposed by the authorities on the farmers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stubble burning Punjab crop-residue burning cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp