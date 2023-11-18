Patna Diary: Manjhi to protest in Delhi as Patna says no

Ramashankar By

Manjhi to protest in Delhi as Patna says no

Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi has announced that he will stage a dharna against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Chhath festival at Raj Ghat in New Delhi for the latter’s outburst against him during the recently concluded winter session of the state assembly. Manjhi, who was supposed to stage a silent demonstration at Ambedkar Memorial near Patna High Court, could not do it as he was denied permission from district administration. Later, Manjhi said that he would stage dharna for CM’s highly objectionable remarks against him as it was an insult to Dalits.

Nitish revives special category status demand

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that he would launch a statewide agitation if the Centre does not grant special category status to the state. He also said the demand for special status would be heard in every nook and corner of the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections. This is not the first time Nitish has reiterated demand for special status. The timing has been important as the demand has been made after the release of caste-economic survey report. Opposition BJP, however, said the Centre has already made its stand clear on JD(U)’s demand for special status.

BJP & RJD clash over Yadav votes

A war of words has begun between BJP and RJD over Yadav votes, which have so far been considered as the strong vote bank of RJD. In Bihar, the Yadav population is over 14 per cent as per the caste-based survey report released recently. Union Minister Nityanand Rai attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad by asking him why he did not make any senior RJD leader from Yadav caste the chief minister in 1997 just before he was arrested in the multi-crore fodder scam case. Instead he gave the post to his wife Rabri Devi. Lalu answered, asking if he should have made his (Rai) wife the CM. Lalu said that his son and minister Tej Prasad could defeat Rai in an election.

