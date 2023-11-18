Shah slams Raj govt for making it a party ‘ATM’

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Home Minister Amit Shah has targeted the Gehlot government’s alleged corruption on Friday as election fever peaks in Rajasthan. Addressing a gathering in Vijaynagar, Nasirabad (Ajmer), he sharply criticized the Congress government, he said, “In their five-year tenure, Congress’s most significant program was a program dedicated to promoting corruption. CM Ashok Gehlot’s government has excelled in graft, with scandals in the mining department, Uday Sagar Lake, limestone quarry contracts, and pension funds.”

Highlighting various issues, Shah stated, “The Congress has turned Rajasthan into an ATM for the party. When Congress needs money, leaders fly in from Delhi, insert their card in Rajasthan, withdraw funds, and leave.” Shah continued, “We promise under Modi’s leadership to root out corruption and ensure that those who have misused funds meant for the poor face the consequences. It’s time for a corruption-free government.” Referring to Gehlot, Shah remarked, “Like a scared deer running from Lal Diary, Gehlot sahab’s actions in this assembly election are reminiscent of a bull fleeing.”

The Union Home Minister took a dig at the CM and Sonia Gandhi, calling Congress a family party “Ashok Gehlot wants to launch Vaibhav Gehlot. Sonia Gandhi wants to launch Rahul Gandhi at the centre. I want to tell the Congress people, your launching pad has been damaged. Congress has been launching Rahul for many years, but that rocket does not fly, it comes back. Vaibhav also contested polls from Jodhpur and he too lost,” said Shah. He attacked the government on paper leak, Muslim appeasement, inflation and women atrocities.

Taking a dig at the tussle between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot over the CM’s chair, Shah said that this is a government living in a resort. To save their own government, they pick up MLAs and take them to resorts.

