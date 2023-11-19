Home Nation

Goa minister Nilesh Cabral resigns; ex-Cong leader set to replace him in cabinet

In his resignation letter sent to the chief minister, Cabral said he was stepping down to allow the party to fulfil its "commitments previously made."

Published: 19th November 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nilesh_Cabral

Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral. (Photo | Nilesh Cabral Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet on Sunday to make way for the induction of MLA Aleixo Sequeira.

Sequeira was among the eight MLAs who switched over from the opposition Congress to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coastal state last year.

In his resignation letter sent to the chief minister, Cabral said he was stepping down to allow the party to fulfil its "commitments previously made."

Chief Minister Sawant told PTI that Cabral has stepped down and his resignation has been sent to Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai for acceptance.

It was the party's decision to ask Cabral to step down to make way for another MLA in the cabinet, the senior BJP leader said.

Legislator Aleixo Sequeira would be inducted into the cabinet at 7 pm on Sunday, the CM said.

Cabral, the 51-year-old BJP legislator from Curchorem assembly constituency, was holding charge of the PWD, law and judiciary and other departments in the Sawant-led cabinet.

In his resignation letter, Cabral said he was resigning with a "heavy heart" from the esteemed position of minister of the PWD, environment, legislative affairs, and law and judiciary departments.

"As requested by you and senior members of the party, due to commitments you have previously made, I tender my resignation from your cabinet of ministers," the letter said.

Cabral further stated he was immensely grateful for the invaluable opportunities and support provided to him during his tenure in serving the people of this beautiful state.

"Please accept this letter as a formal notification of my resignation. I wish you and the administration continued success in your endeavours to lead Goa towards prosperity and progress," he added.

Sources at the Raj Bhavan confirmed that the induction of a new minister is scheduled at 7 pm on Sunday.

When contacted, Sequeira (66) confirmed he will be inducted into the cabinet later in the day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilesh Cabral Goa Aleixo Sequeira

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp