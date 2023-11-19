Home Nation

High Court of J&K and Ladakh quashes detention of journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar; says allegations 'vague and general'

The bench categorically stated that a person can't be detained merely for the reason that he is a critic of the government.

Published: 19th November 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has slammed the tendency of authorities to detain persons for simply being critics of the government, terming it as an abuse of the preventive detention law.

The court, according to Live Law, made the criticism while quashing the detention of Kashmir-based journalist Sajad Ahmad Dar, who writes under the name Sajad Gul. He was been under detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act since January 16, 2022 allegedly for his tweets and statements "promoting enmity" besides "being prejudicial to maintenance of public order and security of the State."

Finding the allegations to be vague and general, without any specific instance, the High Court ordered the immediate release of Dar.

The bench categorically stated that a person can't be detained merely for the reason that he is a critic of the government.

Earlier a single bench of the High Court, in December 2022, had refused to interfere with the detention order, following which he appealed to the division bench.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir journalist Sajad Gul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp