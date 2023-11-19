Home Nation

Kerala: Actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside parked car in Kottayam

"We found him inside the car and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead," police said and added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Actor Vinod Thomas

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Malayalam film actor Vinod Thomas was found inside a car parked on the premises of a bar hotel at Pampady in Kottayam on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the 45-year-old actor arrived at the hotel around 6 pm, driving his car. However, when he failed to exit the vehicle even after 15 minutes, the security personnel alerted the hotel manager.

The hotel authorities promptly informed the police, who arrived at the scene and accessed the car by breaking its side window. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Vinod was pronounced dead upon arrival. Vinod hailed from Meenadom, near Pampady.

The police believe that he succumbed to a massive heart attack, as there were no suspicious circumstances, such as gas leakage from the air-conditioner, found during the preliminary examination. However, the exact cause of death will only be determined after the postmortem examination.

"We have sent the body for postmortem at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. We are awaiting the report. A case has been registered for unnatural death in connection with the incident," stated M Anil Kumar, DySP Kanjirappally.

Meanwhile, the police and officials from the Motor Vehicle Department will inspect the car on Sunday to check for the presence of any gas substances inside.

Vinod had notable roles in films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, Kuri, Kerala Crime Files, Happy Wedding, June, and Ayal Sasi. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the film industry, particularly among his colleagues. Actress Surabhi Lakshmi expressed her disbelief on her Facebook page.

