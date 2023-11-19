Modi found time to attend World Cup match in Ahmedabad, yet to visit violence-hit Manipur: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he found time to attend the Cricket World Cup final match at Ahmedabad, but is yet to visit violence-hit Manipur.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the priorities of the prime minister are clear

"PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he'll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn't found it fit and proper to visit Manipur which is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," Ramesh said in a post on X.

PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he’ll be back to abusing & defaming Congress in Rajasthan & Telangana. But still, he hasn’t found it fit & proper to visit Manipur that is still tense & suffering. His priorities are clear! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2023

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May.

Modi watched the ICC World Cup cricket final between India and Australia in the last hour of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the match was over, he conveyed his support to the Indian cricket team through a social media post.

"We stand with you today and always," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation," Modi said after Australia defeated India in the final.

He congratulated the Australian cricket team on its World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Prime Minister Modi said in another post on X.

Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he found time to attend the Cricket World Cup final match at Ahmedabad, but is yet to visit violence-hit Manipur. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the priorities of the prime minister are clear "PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he'll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn't found it fit and proper to visit Manipur which is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," Ramesh said in a post on X.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he’ll be back to abusing & defaming Congress in Rajasthan & Telangana. But still, he hasn’t found it fit & proper to visit Manipur that is still tense & suffering. His priorities are clear! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2023 The Congress has been attacking the prime minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May. Modi watched the ICC World Cup cricket final between India and Australia in the last hour of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the match was over, he conveyed his support to the Indian cricket team through a social media post. "We stand with you today and always," the prime minister said in a post on X. "Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation," Modi said after Australia defeated India in the final. He congratulated the Australian cricket team on its World Cup victory. "Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Prime Minister Modi said in another post on X. Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp