Home Nation

Modi found time to attend World Cup match in Ahmedabad, yet to visit violence-hit Manipur: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the ICC World Cup cricket final between India and Australia in the last hour of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published: 19th November 2023 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he found time to attend the Cricket World Cup final match at Ahmedabad, but is yet to visit violence-hit Manipur.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the priorities of the prime minister are clear

"PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he'll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn't found it fit and proper to visit Manipur which is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May.

Modi watched the ICC World Cup cricket final between India and Australia in the last hour of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the match was over, he conveyed his support to the Indian cricket team through a social media post.

"We stand with you today and always," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation," Modi said after Australia defeated India in the final.

He congratulated the Australian cricket team on its World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Prime Minister Modi said in another post on X.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressNarendra ModiManipurICC Cricket World Cup ODI World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp