Road crash in Rajasthan leaves five policemen dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Five policemen were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Rajasthan's Churu district early Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Churu, Praveen Nayak said the accident took place in Sujangarh Sadar police station area. The policemen were going to Taranagar to attend an election meeting.

The deceased policemen have been identified as ASI Ramchandra of Khinvsar police station, constables Kumbharam, Suresh Meena, Thanaram and Mahendra.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"Early this morning, sad news was received about the casualties of policemen in a vehicle accident in Sujangarh Sadar area of Churu. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the policemen who died in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X.

