Silkiyara tunnel collapse: Rescue will take up to 5 days; Minister Gadkari takes stock of situation 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Silkiyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday as rescue operations continue for the eighth day.

Officials say that if everything goes to plan, the rescue could another take four or five days.

"The condition inside the tunnel is not good," said Mrityunjay Kumar, a loader operator working in the tunnel.

Mrityunjay alleges that not much work has been done to bring out the trapped laborers for a week. Mrityunjay asked how long will the workers trapped inside live by eating only dry food, "The morale of the laborers trapped inside for a week is now breaking", Mrityunjay said.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, is also trapped in the Silkiara tunnel. On Saturday, Deepak's uncle Krishna Patel reached Silkiara. They were made to talk to Deepak through the pipeline. Krishna Patel said that Deepak said, "Get me out quickly. I am not getting the proper required food."

Deepak Kumar, 20, is the 41st laborer trapped in the Silkiara tunnel, he was not even counted among the laborers trapped inside.

His colleagues informed the company management that Deepak, the boomer machine operator who went missing after the accident, was also trapped inside the tunnel.

Along with technology, rescue team officials have now resorted to faith for 'divine grace' at the request of the villagers to rescue 41 laborers trapped in the Silkiyara tunnel.

Under pressure from villagers in the area, the company management has now restored the temple of Baukhanag Devta outside the tunnel.

Earlier this temple was removed and installed in the inner corner of the tunnel. On Saturday, a special puja was also performed by calling the priest here and the deity was installed in the temple.

Baba "Baukhnag Devta" is worshiped in the Silkyara region. Others, including Praveen Jayada and Dhanpal Singh of the area, said that when the company started constructing the tunnel, it had promised to set up a temple of Baba Boukhanag near the tunnel, but did not do so later. Villagers believe that this accident has happened due to the anger of the deity.

