Two men rape 19-year-old college student in Mumbai, arrested

MUMBAI: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old college student in Mumbai's Chembur area, police said on Sunday.

Two suspects were arrested based on the victim's statement, they added. The arrested suspects were presented before the court, where the police sought custody for further questioning.

The survivor, a college student, was allegedly raped in a residence within the confines of the BARC quarter at Postal Colony in Chembur.

The incident reportedly occurred between 10pm and 12.30am on the intervening night of November 15-16

They said that the victim and one of the accused were acquaintances residing in the same building. On the night of the incident, the accused's family members had gone out, and he had invited his friend to his residence. The victim visited the accused's house to collect ingredients for cooking, where the duo allegedly offered her a spiked drink.

On taking a few sips of the drink, the young woman fell unconscious, and both accused reportedly took turns assaulting her, officials said.

Upon regaining consciousness around 12:30 am, the victim immediately sought help from her close friends in the building, detailing the horrific incident to them, according to the report.

Based on her statement, a case has been registered against the two individuals under sections 376, 376 (D), 328, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), leading to the arrest of both the accused.

The accused were presented in court and subsequently remanded to police custody until November 20.

