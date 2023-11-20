Ashok Gehlot pressurising media to hide scams in Rajasthan: Narendra Modi

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack against the Gehlot government, claiming that corruption was its top and only agenda. At his election rallies in Rajasthan on Monday, Modi highlighted the Red Diary issue, a recurring theme in his election campaign. With corruption being the central issue in the BJP's defeat in Karnataka, it appears that the PM is determined to make corruption the focal point of his attacks to bring down the Congress government in Rajasthan.

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Pali district, Modi asserted that Rajasthan needs a government that gives top priority to development, while for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and minting money through dubious deals. Taking a jibe at CM Ashok Gehlot, he stated, "This time his magic cannot suppress your black money. Congress has pushed Rajasthan back. For Congress in Rajasthan, there is nothing bigger than corruption."

In a startling charge, Modi also accused the Gehlot government of putting pressure on the media as well not to reveal their dirty scams. He claimed that the CM, who calls himself a magician, was distraught by the impending defeat and had started threatening the media and is forcing them not to give out details of corrupt deals. Modi said, "People say that there has been an unannounced ban on the news of Lal Diary and lockers of Ganpati Plaza. A game is being played to suppress the media and publish false news. They are creating a false wave by giving money. Magician sir, this time magic cannot suppress your black money."

Modi also fiercely criticised the Gehlot government over the high prices of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan. He asserted, "Petrol prices are an example of Congress's loot. There are BJP governments in the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, where petrol is available at Rs 97 per litre. Rajasthan government sells expensive petrol. I guarantee that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed as soon as the BJP government is formed after December 3."

Modi did not stop here only, and said, "In Rajasthan, the Congress government runs a cut company by selling expensive petrol. I guarantee that if a BJP government is formed after December 3, the rates of petrol and diesel will be reviewed. Decisions will be taken in the interest of poor and middle-class people. BJP governments in neighbouring states are selling petrol at cheaper rates. In Rajasthan, 12 to 13 rupees more per litre are being charged. For whom are the magicians stealing these goods? Whenever you fill petrol, remember that Congress's loot also has its share in it."

Modi also accused the Congress government of Rajasthan of promoting drug smuggling. He stated, "Now Congress is promoting drug smugglers. Drones are intoxicating, and the Rajasthan government is sleeping. The police also have all five fingers in the mix. Addiction will destroy not only our children but also our future. It will ruin every family. I assure you that as soon as the BJP government is formed here, such action will be taken against drug smugglers that even other people will tremble after hearing and seeing it."

Modi cited the decline in mobile bills during his tenure, asserting that the BJP government at the Center has reduced mobile bills. He said, "If data had been priced before 2014, you would have had to spend at least Rs 5,000 more on a mobile than the amount you are spending today. With at least 4 mobile phones in a family, Modi has saved this expense." Experts suggest that PM Modi made this statement in response to the smartphone scheme of the Gehlot government.

Modi also promised the PM Modi guarantee, ensuring that all those involved in shady and dubious deals or corruption will not be spared once the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan.

In the evening, Modi held a massive Road Show in Bikaner district which saw people standing on roof-tops to greet the by showering flower petals in an area covering about 4 kilometres of the city.

