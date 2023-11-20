Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya rides Royal Enfield, leads statewide road safety ‘Jan Andolan'

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya has set out riding a Royal Enfield to create awareness among people on road safety as the incidence of accidents assumes an alarming proportion in the state.

During the month-long trip, he will cover all 126 Assembly constituencies.

Assam recorded 6,001 accidents and 2,606 deaths between January and October this year. Altogether 4,800 others were also injured.

Similarly, the year 2022 recorded 7,023 accidents in which 2,994 people were killed and 5,637 others were injured. Then, 7,404 accidents occurred in 2021. Altogether 3,030 people were killed and 5,759 others injured.

Suklabaidya launched the “Path Suraksha Jan Andolan” on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday. He told this newspaper the government wanted to take the campaign to the level of a mass movement.

“The reasons behind road accidents are riding without wearing a helmet, overspeeding and rash driving, and drinking and driving. Talking on a mobile phone while driving also leads to accidents. We thought if we can create mass awareness, the accident rate will drop,” the minister said.

Riding all the way to Goalapara from Guwahati as a part of the PATH SURAKSHA JAN ANDOLAN!

Shall be covering a distance of 3,000kms approx. in the coming days while visiting all constituencies of Assam in bike. @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/qpCZDBUKVV — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) November 20, 2023

He reached Goalpara in lower Assam on Monday and will set out for Dhubri district in westernmost Assam on Tuesday. From there, he will return to Guwahati after covering all other lower Assam districts.

“I met people and leaders of some unions of drivers. They can continue the movement in the next phase. I will go to all constituencies,” Suklabaidya said, adding, “We are conducting meetings of Road Safety Councils in all districts.”

Lok Sabha elections are just months away but he said there is no politics in the road safety campaign. “We want to save lives,” he said.

He added the campaign would continue for a month and if not required to come to Guwahati to attend a meeting of the state cabinet, he would actively keep participating in the campaign.

