Home Nation

Bengaluru electrocution case: BESCOM suspends five officials, issues notice to two

Energy Minister K J George took serious note of the accident and ordered the suspension of officials, it said. A detailed investigation will be conducted in the matter, the BESCOM said.

Published: 20th November 2023 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Soundraya and her daughter Leela came in contact with a live 11KV wire fallen on the footpath of Hope Farm Signal and got electrocuted.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has suspended five of its officials for "dereliction of duties" and issued show cause notice to two senior officers after a woman and her daughter died due to electrocution here, officials said on Monday.

Taking serious note of Sunday's incident at Kadugodi sub-division, the state-owned BESCOM said it took action against them based on a prima-facie enquiry.

According to police, 23-year-old Soundraya, who was walking home after arriving from Tamil Nadu, along with her nine-month-old baby girl Leela died of burn injuries after she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire lying unattended on the pavement. Her husband, Santosh Kumar, tried to save them but was helpless. Their luggage-trolley bag and other belongings were seen lying scattered at the scene.

Five BESCOM officials, who have now been suspended were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

"In a non-department fatal electrical accident, Soundraya (23) and her daughter Leela came in contact with a live 11KV wire fallen on the footpath of Hope Farm Signal and got electrocuted on Sunday morning around 5.30 AM," a BESCOM statement said.

Energy Minister K J George took serious note of the accident and ordered the suspension of officials, it said. A detailed investigation will be conducted in the matter, the BESCOM said.

A case of death due to negligence under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the five employees of BESCOM named in the FIR were arrested in connection with the incident. However, they were released on bail later, police said.

READ MORE | Bengaluru's Whitefield citizens fume over electrocution

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BESCOM Electrocution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp