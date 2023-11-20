College girl abducted by bike-borne men at bus stand in MP's Gwalior

By Online Desk

A 19-year-old college girl was abducted by two masked men in a motorbike on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened in broad daylight.

The incident happened when the victim, a resident of Bhind, accompanied by her family, got down from a bus at Jhansi Road Bus Stand, near Gwalior. As the girl was walking, two masked men arrived on a bike and one of them forcibly lifted her onto the bike and sped away.

The incident which happened around 8:50 am was captured by CCTV cameras there.

19 years old girl abducted by 2 masked abductors on motorbike near a petrol pump close to Jhansi Road police station in MP's Gwalior district in broad daylight. CCTV footage of the alleged abduction retrieved. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/RbMLzuKBnf — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) November 20, 2023

The victim's family immediately reported the abduction to the police, who registered a case and launched a search operation.

WATCH VIDEO:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

A 19-year-old college girl was abducted by two masked men in a motorbike on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened in broad daylight. The incident happened when the victim, a resident of Bhind, accompanied by her family, got down from a bus at Jhansi Road Bus Stand, near Gwalior. As the girl was walking, two masked men arrived on a bike and one of them forcibly lifted her onto the bike and sped away. The incident which happened around 8:50 am was captured by CCTV cameras there. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 19 years old girl abducted by 2 masked abductors on motorbike near a petrol pump close to Jhansi Road police station in MP's Gwalior district in broad daylight. CCTV footage of the alleged abduction retrieved. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/RbMLzuKBnf — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) November 20, 2023 The victim's family immediately reported the abduction to the police, who registered a case and launched a search operation. WATCH VIDEO: Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp