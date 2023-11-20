Home Nation

College girl abducted by bike-borne men at bus stand in MP's Gwalior

The 19-year-old, accompanied by her family got off a bus at the Jhansi Road Bus Stand, when two men on a bike kidnapped her. 

Published: 20th November 2023

Image used for representational purposes only.

A 19-year-old college girl was abducted by two masked men in a motorbike on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened in broad daylight.

The incident happened when the victim, a resident of Bhind, accompanied by her family, got down from a bus at Jhansi Road Bus Stand, near Gwalior. As the girl was walking, two masked men arrived on a bike and one of them forcibly lifted her onto the bike and sped away. 

The incident which happened around 8:50 am was captured by CCTV cameras there. 

The victim's family immediately reported the abduction to the police, who registered a case and launched a search operation.

