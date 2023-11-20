College girl abducted by bike-borne men at bus stand in MP's Gwalior
The 19-year-old, accompanied by her family got off a bus at the Jhansi Road Bus Stand, when two men on a bike kidnapped her.
A 19-year-old college girl was abducted by two masked men in a motorbike on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened in broad daylight.
The incident happened when the victim, a resident of Bhind, accompanied by her family, got down from a bus at Jhansi Road Bus Stand, near Gwalior. As the girl was walking, two masked men arrived on a bike and one of them forcibly lifted her onto the bike and sped away.
The incident which happened around 8:50 am was captured by CCTV cameras there.
19 years old girl abducted by 2 masked abductors on motorbike near a petrol pump close to Jhansi Road police station in MP's Gwalior district in broad daylight. CCTV footage of the alleged abduction retrieved.
The victim's family immediately reported the abduction to the police, who registered a case and launched a search operation.
