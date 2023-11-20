Congress engaged in match fixing: Modi on Jat turf

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: With the World Cup fever gripping the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used cricket phrases in election rallies in Rajasthan on Sunday to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Congress. Speaking at an election rally in Taranagar, Churu, on Sunday, PM Modi targeted the Ashok Gehlot -Congress government for internal dissensions and involvement in “match-fixing.”

He referred to the fiction between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying the rift between the two all through the past five years was like both trying to “run each other out.” The PM also slammed senior Gehlot minister Shanti Dhariwal for his controversial remarks on women atrocities in Rajasthan, saying he had become a “hit wicket” by his remarks on women.

The PM said Congress leaders were so deep into corruption that they were indulging in a kind of “match-fixing.” “The entire country is full of enthusiasm for cricket. Congress leaders are busy running each other out. Congress people are engaged in match-fixing. What runs will the Congress people score? Those who are left out are becoming hit wickets by making wrong statements on women and other issues. The rest accept bribes and do match-fixing,” said the PM.

The PM held two rallies in the Jat-dominated Shekhawati region, where he raised the issue of a recent confrontation between CM Gehlot and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankad who comes from the Jat community and belongs to the Shekhawati region. Modi criticized Gehlot for objecting to the visits of the Vice President before the elections. “People of Shekhawati are entrepreneurs. Congress is also angry with them. We made Jhunjhunu’s son Jagdeep Dhankhar the Vice President. That also did not suit Congress,”

said the PM.

The Jats are mainly an agricultural community. The PM highlighted how his government had provided urea at a very low price of Rs 300 whereas the same quantity is sold at Rs 3,000 in other neighbouring countries. The PM also promised to double the Kisan Samman Nidhi and deposit Rs 12,000 in farmers’ accounts annually once a BJP government is formed on December 3, the day when election results

are announced.

The PM questioned the competence of the Congress team and targeted state Congress chief GS Dotasra, who comes from Shekhawati region, on his links with the mafia involved in paper leak scams in the state. He said that due to his alleged involvement, his relatives became officers in the state services.

‘Graft & paper leak’

The PM has continued to hit out at the rivals over controversy surrounding paper leaks and corruption in govt schemes while promising to cleanse the system if BJP comes to power. He also alleged that due to his alleged involvement in the leak, many of his relatives also became officers in

the state services

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: With the World Cup fever gripping the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used cricket phrases in election rallies in Rajasthan on Sunday to launch a scathing attack on the ruling Congress. Speaking at an election rally in Taranagar, Churu, on Sunday, PM Modi targeted the Ashok Gehlot -Congress government for internal dissensions and involvement in “match-fixing.” He referred to the fiction between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying the rift between the two all through the past five years was like both trying to “run each other out.” The PM also slammed senior Gehlot minister Shanti Dhariwal for his controversial remarks on women atrocities in Rajasthan, saying he had become a “hit wicket” by his remarks on women. The PM said Congress leaders were so deep into corruption that they were indulging in a kind of “match-fixing.” “The entire country is full of enthusiasm for cricket. Congress leaders are busy running each other out. Congress people are engaged in match-fixing. What runs will the Congress people score? Those who are left out are becoming hit wickets by making wrong statements on women and other issues. The rest accept bribes and do match-fixing,” said the PM.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM held two rallies in the Jat-dominated Shekhawati region, where he raised the issue of a recent confrontation between CM Gehlot and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankad who comes from the Jat community and belongs to the Shekhawati region. Modi criticized Gehlot for objecting to the visits of the Vice President before the elections. “People of Shekhawati are entrepreneurs. Congress is also angry with them. We made Jhunjhunu’s son Jagdeep Dhankhar the Vice President. That also did not suit Congress,” said the PM. The Jats are mainly an agricultural community. The PM highlighted how his government had provided urea at a very low price of Rs 300 whereas the same quantity is sold at Rs 3,000 in other neighbouring countries. The PM also promised to double the Kisan Samman Nidhi and deposit Rs 12,000 in farmers’ accounts annually once a BJP government is formed on December 3, the day when election results are announced. The PM questioned the competence of the Congress team and targeted state Congress chief GS Dotasra, who comes from Shekhawati region, on his links with the mafia involved in paper leak scams in the state. He said that due to his alleged involvement, his relatives became officers in the state services. ‘Graft & paper leak’ The PM has continued to hit out at the rivals over controversy surrounding paper leaks and corruption in govt schemes while promising to cleanse the system if BJP comes to power. He also alleged that due to his alleged involvement in the leak, many of his relatives also became officers in the state services Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp