Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: In 34 constituencies, women power prevails

Out of those 34 seats, 24 were from the 30-seats strong Vindhya region, which was swept by the ruling BJP by winning 24 seats in the 2018 polls. 

Published: 20th November 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Female voters

Image used for representational purposes only

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Unprecedented voting by female voters, particularly in 34 out of the total 230 assembly seats in the November 17 assembly polls, have raised the hopes of the ruling BJP as well as the prime opposition Congress, about their women centric schemes and poll promises clicking with the targeted segment.

Biggest ever voter turnout of 77.15% in the November 17 polls to the 230 assembly seats was reported, which was higher than the 75.63% polling of 2018 polls and 72.69% voting of the 2013 polls. Gender wise break-up of voters revealed that 78.21% male voters exercised their franchise, which was just 2.18% more than the 76.03% female voter turnout (the difference in the 2018 polls was 1.95% in the 2018 polls).

However, on 34 out of the total 230 seats, the women voters outvoted the male voters in the November 17 elections. Out of those 34 seats, 24 were from the 30-seats strong Vindhya region, which was swept by the ruling BJP by winning 24 seats in the 2018 polls. 

The number of such seats where females outvoted the males stood at much higher 51 seats in the 2018 polls. The most unprecedented voting by females was reported from seats of Rewa, Sidhi, Satna and Shahdol districts of Vindhya region, with the male-female comparative numbers being upto 8% to 9% in the favour of the fairer sex on seats.

Showing the way

  •  Total number of seats: 230
  •  Voter turnout: 77.15%
  •  Women voter turnout was higher in 34 seats
  •  24 of such seats were in the Vindhya region
  •  Male voter turnout: 78.21%
  •  Female voter turnout: 76.03%

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
female voters Congress assembly polls Madhya Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp