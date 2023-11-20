Madhya Pradesh: In 34 constituencies, women power prevails

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unprecedented voting by female voters, particularly in 34 out of the total 230 assembly seats in the November 17 assembly polls, have raised the hopes of the ruling BJP as well as the prime opposition Congress, about their women centric schemes and poll promises clicking with the targeted segment.

Biggest ever voter turnout of 77.15% in the November 17 polls to the 230 assembly seats was reported, which was higher than the 75.63% polling of 2018 polls and 72.69% voting of the 2013 polls. Gender wise break-up of voters revealed that 78.21% male voters exercised their franchise, which was just 2.18% more than the 76.03% female voter turnout (the difference in the 2018 polls was 1.95% in the 2018 polls).

However, on 34 out of the total 230 seats, the women voters outvoted the male voters in the November 17 elections. Out of those 34 seats, 24 were from the 30-seats strong Vindhya region, which was swept by the ruling BJP by winning 24 seats in the 2018 polls.

The number of such seats where females outvoted the males stood at much higher 51 seats in the 2018 polls. The most unprecedented voting by females was reported from seats of Rewa, Sidhi, Satna and Shahdol districts of Vindhya region, with the male-female comparative numbers being upto 8% to 9% in the favour of the fairer sex on seats.

Showing the way

Total number of seats: 230

Voter turnout: 77.15%

Women voter turnout was higher in 34 seats

24 of such seats were in the Vindhya region

Male voter turnout: 78.21%

Female voter turnout: 76.03%

