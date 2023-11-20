One-day strike at government hospitals in Bihar on Tuesday

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Medical services in all government hospitals in Bihar will remain paralysed on Tuesday after a call by Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against a murderous attack on a doctor in a government hospital in Purnea district.

As per the decision, doctors serving in government hospitals across the state will abstain from their duty, adversely affecting the medical services.

The strike call follows an attack on Dr. Rajesh Paswan, posted in a government hospital in Purnea, by the relatives of a patient after the latter's death. Angered over the incident, the relatives ransacked the hospital and thrashed the doctor on duty. Dr. Paswan was also threatened with dire consequences.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, former president of IMA's Bihar chapter, said that the next course of action would be decided at an emergency meeting of the association members on November 22.

“Attacks on doctors have become a common feature in Bihar these days. Such incidents have created a fear psychosis in medical frternity,” he added.

“The government should ensure proper safety and security to the doctors.

"Even the law that provides safety to serving doctors is not being implemented by the enforcing agencies. As a result frequent incidents of attack on doctors are reported," he said.

The Bihar government had framed Epidemic Disease Amendment Act 2020 after 2019 Coronavirus pandemic promising strict action against offenders.

“But the provisions are never applied in the cases registered against those involved in attacks on doctors,” he lamented.

The state has 792 government hospitals to cater to about 13 crore people. In addition, there are 12 government medical colleges in the state.

“Emergency services have been exempted from the preview of one-day agitation,” Dr. Kumar said. The injured doctor is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state capital.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: Medical services in all government hospitals in Bihar will remain paralysed on Tuesday after a call by Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against a murderous attack on a doctor in a government hospital in Purnea district. As per the decision, doctors serving in government hospitals across the state will abstain from their duty, adversely affecting the medical services. The strike call follows an attack on Dr. Rajesh Paswan, posted in a government hospital in Purnea, by the relatives of a patient after the latter's death. Angered over the incident, the relatives ransacked the hospital and thrashed the doctor on duty. Dr. Paswan was also threatened with dire consequences.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr. Ajay Kumar, former president of IMA's Bihar chapter, said that the next course of action would be decided at an emergency meeting of the association members on November 22. “Attacks on doctors have become a common feature in Bihar these days. Such incidents have created a fear psychosis in medical frternity,” he added. “The government should ensure proper safety and security to the doctors. "Even the law that provides safety to serving doctors is not being implemented by the enforcing agencies. As a result frequent incidents of attack on doctors are reported," he said. The Bihar government had framed Epidemic Disease Amendment Act 2020 after 2019 Coronavirus pandemic promising strict action against offenders. “But the provisions are never applied in the cases registered against those involved in attacks on doctors,” he lamented. The state has 792 government hospitals to cater to about 13 crore people. In addition, there are 12 government medical colleges in the state. “Emergency services have been exempted from the preview of one-day agitation,” Dr. Kumar said. The injured doctor is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state capital. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp