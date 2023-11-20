Priyanka slams govt over rising prices, Kharge calls PM a Liar as poll battle heats up in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi responded vigorously to PM Narendra Modi's allegations during her rally at Kekri in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Monday. PM Modi had used cricket parallels to target the Congress infighting in the Rajasthan Congress, but Priyanka responded in a similar language, claiming that BJP infighting is so severe that the entire party has become a 'hit wicket' in Rajasthan even before the elections are held.

In addition, Priyanka reacted sharply to PM Modi's charge on high petrol and diesel prices in Rajasthan. She pointed out that the revenue by GST and the pricing of petroleum products and gas cylinders are fixed by the central government. She argued that the high prices are due to the center being greedy in grabbing revenue through petroleum products. Priyanka attacked the Modi government for rising prices and inflation in the country, highlighting the Rajasthan government's efforts through inflation relief camps.

She slammed the economic policies of the central government, stating, "The thinking and ideology of BJP have two aspects. One is to pull money from you and the second is to give huge help to big industrialists. They tell you that we do not have money but at the same time, they are waiving off the loans of big industrialists. The farmer of the country earns Rs 27 a day, and Adani is earning Rs 16 thousand crores. The PM has given all the wealth of the country to the industrialists."

Priyanka Gandhi criticized the decisions of the Central Government, ranging from demonetization to GST, saying, "The Modi government first made the economically weaker sections stand in the queue for demonetization, then he did not give any relief in Corona. It was the job of the central government to provide relief to small businessmen, but it did not provide any help. Then GST was imposed on you. Firstly, you are not able to earn, and on top of that, inflation is increasing. You will see that the policies of the Central Government are not doing anything for you. At the same time, wherever their governments are, there are no adequate facilities for health, education, and for farmers."

While praising the welfare schemes of the Gehlot government, Priyanka argued that if the BJP comes to power, all schemes will be stopped, and ordinary people will suffer. She claimed that the Gehlot government has done its best for farmers by waiving off loans amounting to Rs 15,000 crores and has launched many schemes to benefit women, such as providing them free mobile phones and cylinders at Rs 500, the lowest in the country.

Accusing the BJP of dividing society on the basis of religion, she said, "BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 18 years, but now whenever they stand on the stage, BJP leaders are asking for votes only in the name of religion and caste. So, if the government has been in power for 18 years, why don't you ask for votes on work?"

Priyanka raised the issue of employment, stating, "When I asked Gehlot ji how many jobs have been provided in Rajasthan, he said that two lakhs have been obtained and one lakh are in the process. Whereas in the last 18 years, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has provided only 21 jobs in three and a half years."

Besides Priyanka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also holding rallies in Rajasthan on Monday. He accused PM Modi of lying and responding to Modi's recent allegations during a rally in Rajasthan, Kharge dared the PM to reveal where, when, and how he had abused Modi's father.

Kharge stated, "Modi Saheb lies again and again. He is the lord of lies. He said that I took his father's name. I did not take his father's name because there is no use in talking about someone who is elderly and not in politics. But he says that Kharge ji is not leaving his father also. Where have I caught his father? Why would we tell his father? But they turn the matter upside down like this. I had said that Modi Saheb has told so many lies and Telangana CM Chandrashekhar is his father in telling lies, but Modi ji is saying that he has told me that he spreads such lies. This is also their lie. Add this also in the sentence."

