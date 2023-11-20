Rescue of trapped workers in two days if all goes well: Gadkari

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After a week of failed rescue efforts in Uttarkashi, the government is back to the drawing board on how to bring out the trapped 41 labourers. The government is now looking at five options for rescue of the labourers. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari visited the accident site on Sunday. Two foreign experts in engineering and microtunneling have also reached the venue to help in with the rescue work. Five PSUs have been roped in for assistance with specific responsibilities.

The workers are trapped in an area of 8.5 metres in height and spread over two kilometers, Gadkari said. This section of the tunnel has been reinforced with concrete to ensure safety of the labourers and it is equipped with electricity and water, he added. The government is looking to send in robots to see if another pipe for life support could be pushed through it, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha told reporters in Silkyara.

A road to the top of the hill has been laid for digging a vertical shaft down into the tunnel. Tehri Hydroelectric Development Corporation is set to begin micro tunneling from the Barkot end of the under-construction tunnel. RVNL will work on the vertical pipeline for supplying essential items from the top of the hill. “Preparations are underway to restart the auger machine and resume drilling and pipe-laying at the tunnel,” Gadkari said.

The minister said the auger machine had worked well through the soft soil but there were vibrations in the tunnel when it encountered a hard object. This posed a danger to the safety of the rescue workers, he added. “Though I am no technical expert, in the given circumstances, horizontal digging seems the best option. If the auger machine does not encounter any obstacles it might reach the trapped workers in two-and-a-half days.”

