Home Nation

Biden may skip G20 virtual summit

The Russian president had skipped the New Delhi G20 Summit in September, which was held in-person.

Published: 21st November 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

President Joe Biden in White House. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the US set to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, its ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said he cannot confirm whether President Joe Biden will attend the India-led virtual G20 Leaders Summit which will take place on Wednesday.

“With the Thanksgiving around the corner, we are not sure whether he will be able to take part in the virtual summit on November 22nd,” Ambassador Garcetti told this newspaper. Garcetti’s statement came a day after the Russian media confirmed that President Vladimir Putin will attend the virtual summit. The Russian president had skipped the New Delhi G20 Summit in September, which was held in-person.

A virtual summit was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit on September 10. The prime minister had announced that India will host the virtual meet before its G20 presidency ends on November 30. The precise date for the summit was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.  “The Virtual Summit will take forward key, select outcomes/action points from the New Delhi Summit as well as review developments since then,” the MEA said in a statement.  

Commenting on the India-US ties, Garcetti said they are much stronger than before – across the spectrum, including the defence partnership. “Our defence relations have become fortified at three levels. The first is in the development of technology, the second is in the sales of weapons and the third is operational strategies. We are co-developing GE engines. We are friendly, trusted and committed,” Garcetti said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden India Eric Garcetti G20 Leaders Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp