‘Booze party’ near Kartarpur shrine in Pak triggers storm in Punjab 

CHANDIGARH: A controversy has erupted after the Project Management Unit (PMU) of Pakistan entrusted with the management and development of Kartarpur Sahib corridor allegedly held a dance party along with drinks and non-vegetarian dinner on the premises of the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province in violation of Sikh ‘rehat maryada.’

The video of the event went viral on social media causing uproar in the Sikh community which demanded that the PMU should be dissolved. On the other hand, the PMU has denied that any such event took place.

Many Sikh leaders and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC) have condemned the “incident.” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “If the incident indeed took place on the premises of the gurdwara, then it hurts Sikh sentiments and is a violation of maryada. The management should have refrained.’’

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “We had objected to the appointment of a non-Sikh person as the CEO of PMU Kartarpur Corridor in 2021. Since the management board has no knowledge of Sikh Maryada, we were afraid that there might be blasphemous actions inside the gurdwara complex. Our fear has come true.”

He said the PMU should be immediately dissolved. “The government of Pakistan should hand over the management of Gurdwara Sahib to a Sikh body that adheres to Sikhi ethos.”Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee , general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon also condemned the incident and urged the Pakistan government to act against those responsible. “Unacceptable! I strongly condemn the sacrilegious incident within the sacred premises of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib,” Kahlon posted on X.

Meanwhile DSGMC spokesperson Manjit Singh Bhoma demanded a public apology from the organizers. The PMU officials have reportedly said that the dinner reception was held about 2km from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib complex and denied there was a dance party.

'Violation of maryada'

Many Sikh leaders and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee have condemned the ‘incident’.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “If the incident indeed took place on the premises of the gurdwara, then it hurts Sikh sentiments and is a violation of maryada.”

