Canada was discussed during my meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Wong, says Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The row between India and Canada was discussed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers Framework.

"Canada was discussed as it was important that Australia got our perspective. Space has been given to extremism and radicalism in Canada and this had to be brought to light," said Jaishankar.

A diplomatic row began between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India was involved in the killing of slain Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Five Eyes nations (which includes the US, Australia, UK, Canada and New Zealand) also shared responses on Canada’s allegation. That is why India spoke about its position.

Further, commenting on international terrorism and related issues, Jaishankar said India and Australia will work towards a "rules-based global order".

"We had an extensive discussion on security issues. We shared growing convergences with Australia and at the heart of it is really a shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. Perry Wong and I also spoke about terrorism, radicalism and extremism," he said.

Jaishankar further added, "As liberal democracies, as Quad partners, we would continue to work towards rules-based international order. We will support freedom of navigation in international waters, promote connectivity, growth and security for all while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states".

The Quad, also known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), is a strategic dialogue between four major democracies in the Indo-Pacific region: Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

"We discussed the Quad at some length today. The Quad has made enormous progress in the last few years. There is a broad range of issues we are cooperating on. There is an inclination to push the envelope to find new convergences and fresh areas of cooperation. Today's discussion was around what more we can do to add to the Quad," Jaishankar said.

