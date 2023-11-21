Dehradun Diary: Auli ready to welcome tourists after 2 years

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

Auli ready to welcome tourists after 2 years

The world-famous Auli ski resort in Chamoli district is once again ready to welcome tourists in winter. Apart from natural beauty, it is known for adventure activities. Tourism was badly hit at Auli after land submergence was witnessed at several places in Joshimath, which is just 11 km away. According to officials, rooms at hotels and guest houses are booked besides tour companies have come out with several packages. With an altitude of over 3,000 meters Auli is also counted among the best skiing places in India as its lush green plains are completely covered with snow in winter.

Dhoni remains indoor as India loses finals

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and 2011 ICC World Cup trophy lifter, was in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand on Sunday when India took on Australia in the WC 2023 finals. According to sources, before the final, he spoke to Virat Kohli over the phone and gave certain tips and advices. However, as the match progressed and India lost the match, Dhoni cancelled his schedule and remained inside the Prasada Bhawan in Pagunt. Dhoni has been in the hill state since Tuesday on vacation and to celebrate his wife Sakshi’s birthday. He had visited Raj Bhavan too.

Training programme for tourist guides

To provide better services and guidance to the tourists coming to Uttarakhand and employment opportunities to the local youth, the tourism department has started a training program for ‘tourist guides’. To date, 410 youths have been trained in nature, culture and heritage. “To provide employment to the youth in the tourism sector, nature and heritage tourist guides are being trained by organising training camps in every district,” additional director of tourism Poonam Chand told this newspaper. The visitors will be able to get information about various tourist spots in the hill state and cultural heritage through the trained guide.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

