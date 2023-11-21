Home Nation

Five killed, six injured in bus-jeep collision in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

A Janrath bus of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation (Roadways) collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction, killing five people travelling in the jeep.

By PTI

CHITRAKOOT: Five people were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a jeep here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near the Bagrehi village under the Raipura police station.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said that on Tuesday morning, a Janrath bus of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation (Roadways) collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction, killing five people travelling in the jeep and injuring six others.

Shukla said that the dead included two men, one woman and two children. The injured have been sent to Prayagraj for treatment.

The SP said that the roadways bus was going from Chitrakoot Karvi to Prayagraj and the jeep was coming from the opposite direction when the accident took place.

Shukla said that the jeep has the registration number of Madhya Pradesh. The dead and injured have not been identified yet, he added.

