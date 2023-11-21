Gehlot’s magic can’t hide black money, says Modi

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Gehlot government, claiming that corruption was its top and only agenda. At his election rallies in Rajasthan on Monday, Modi further alleged Ashok Gehlot is pressurising local media to hide scams and corrupt deals from public eye. The PM appeared determined to make corruption the focal point of his attack as he highlighted the Red Diary issue, a recurring theme in his election campaign.

It may be noted here that corruption was cited as the central factor responsible for BJP’s defeat in Karnataka. Modi also slammed the Gehlot government on the high prices of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan. He asserted, “Petrol prices are an example of Congress’s loot. There are BJP governments in neighbouring states of Rajasthan, where petrol is available at Rs 97 per litre. Rajasthan government sells expensive petrol. I guarantee that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed as soon as the BJP government is formed after December 3.”

At an election rally in Rajasthan’s Pali district, PM Modi asserted that Rajasthan needs a government which gives top priority to development. He alleged for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and minting money through dubious deals.

Taking a jibe at CM Ashok Gehlot, he stated, “This time his magic cannot suppress your black money. Congress has pushed Rajasthan back. For Congress in Rajasthan, there is nothing bigger than corruption.”

In a startling charge, PM Modi also accused the Gehlot government of putting pressure on the media as well not to reveal their dirty scams.

He claimed that the CM, who calls himself a magician, was distraught by the impending defeat and has started threatening the media and is forcing them not to give out details of corrupt deals. Modi said, “People say that there has been an unannounced ban on the news of Lal Diary and lockers of Ganpati Plaza. A game is being played to suppress the media and publish false news.”

‘Pressure on media’

PM Modi accused the Gehlot government of putting pressure on the media not to reveal their scams. He claimed that the CM was distraught by the impending defeat and is threatening the media.

