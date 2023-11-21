IMA strike may cripple services in Bihar hospitals

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Medical services in all government hospitals in Bihar will remain paralysed on Tuesday on the call of Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against murderous attack on a doctor serving at a government hospital in Purnea district.

IMA former president, Bihar, Dr Ajay Kumar said on Monday that the decision about one-day agitation was taken at a meeting of the association. As per decisions, doctors serving in government hospitals across the state will abstain from their duty, adversely affecting the medical services.

Earlier, Dr Rajesh Paswan, posted in a government hospital, in Purnea was attacked by the relatives of a patient after the latter’s death. Angered over the incident, the relatives ransacked the hospital and thrashed the doctor on duty. Dr Paswan was also threatened with dire consequences.

IMA former president said that the next course of action would be decided at an emergent meeting of the members on November 22. The state has 792 government hospitals and 12 government medical colleges to give medical services to 13 crore people in the state.

