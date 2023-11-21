Keep encroachers away, says HC, gives nod to Banke Bihari Corridor

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Monday, gave its nod to the development of Vrindavan (Mathura) Banke Bihari Temple Corridor, a plan proposed by Uttar Pradesh government. The court also directed the state government to rid the entire area around the temple of the encroachment to facilitate the movement of devotees.

However, the court restrained the UP government from using Rs 262.50 crore for the bank account of the deity for the construction of the temple corridor. The division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and comprising Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, said that the amount of Rs 262.50 crore lying in the bank should remain untouched and the state was free to utilize its own money for the “secular activity of facilitating public interest.”

The bench issued the directives while was hearing a PIL filed regarding the crowd management and the safety and security of the devotees visiting the famous temple in Vrindavan. While hearing the argument of interference by Goswamis, the sevayats (management) at Banke Bihari temple, the court said that there had been untoward incidents in the temple and that the darshan of the deity were also at whims and fancies of sevayats.

Referring to Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, the court said that in lieu of the principles of public health and morality enshrined in the statute, the state had to act in accordance to the law for providing better facilities to the devotees in and around the temple premises.

Accordingly, the state was directed to implement the scheme placed before the court. The bench said: “Human life cannot be put at stake just because somebody has objection. Even the private temples where devotees come for darshan, safety and security of human life is required to be treated of utmost importance and the government is bound to make arrangements needed.”



