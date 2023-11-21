Home Nation

Keep encroachers away, says HC, gives nod to Banke Bihari Corridor

The bench issued the directives while was hearing a PIL filed regarding the crowd management and the safety and security of the devotees visiting the famous temple in Vrindavan.

Published: 21st November 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Allahabad High Court, on Monday, gave its nod to the development of Vrindavan (Mathura) Banke Bihari Temple Corridor, a plan proposed by Uttar Pradesh government. The court also directed the state government to rid the entire area around the temple of the encroachment to facilitate the movement of devotees.

However, the court restrained the UP government from using Rs 262.50 crore for the bank account of the deity for the construction of the temple corridor. The division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and comprising Justice Ashutosh Srivastava, said that the amount of Rs 262.50 crore lying in the bank should remain untouched and the state was free to utilize its own money for the “secular activity of facilitating public interest.”

The bench issued the directives while was hearing a PIL filed regarding the crowd management and the safety and security of the devotees visiting the famous temple in Vrindavan. While hearing the argument of interference by Goswamis, the sevayats (management) at Banke Bihari temple, the court said that there had been untoward incidents in the temple and that the darshan of the deity were also at whims and fancies of sevayats.

Referring to Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, the court said that in lieu of the principles of public health and morality enshrined in the statute, the state had to act in accordance  to the law for providing better facilities to the devotees in and around the temple premises.

Accordingly, the state was directed to implement the scheme placed before the court. The bench said: “Human life cannot be put at stake just because somebody has objection. Even the private temples where devotees come for darshan, safety and security of human life is required to be treated of utmost importance and the government is bound to make arrangements needed.”
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Vrindavan (Mathura) Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp