Home Nation

Maha political slugfest over state BJP chief’s ‘gambling trip’ to Macau

The BJP responded by sharing photographs of Opposition leaders, setting off a political slugfest over propriety.

Published: 21st November 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday posted a viral photo of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule sitting at a poker table in Macau, China, and alleged Bawankule squandered Rs 3.5 crore in three hours in a poker game. The BJP responded by sharing photographs of Opposition leaders, setting off a political slugfest over propriety.

Raut said he has five videos and 27 photos of Bawankule to prove he played poker and blew `3.5 crore in three hours. Raut posted the first picture of Bawankule sitting at a poker table and asked his social media followers to zoom out and recognise the person in the photograph. Raut said it was only a trailer and that the entire film would be out soon.

After the image went viral, Bawankule issued a clarification from his official X handle saying he was sitting in a restaurant which also had a casino when the image was clicked. “I was staying at a hotel in Macau along with my family. On the ground floor of this hotel, there is a restaurant and a casino. After dinner, I was sitting in the restaurant along with my family when this photo was clicked,” he said. Bawankule then put out photos of his Macau trip in which he is seen with his family.

Maharashtra BJP, too, put out a picture of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray attending a social gathering recently held in honour of English footballer David Beckham. In the picture, Aaditya was seen holding a glass. The BJP put out a poser, asking what he was drinking. The party said, “Our state president has never gambled in his life. This area is in the vicinity of a place where he was staying with his family.

However, those whose life has been gambled away can’t see beyond it. Please tell us (Sanjay Raut) as to what brand of whiskey is in Aaditya Thackeray’s glass,” the state BJP unit wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
State Congress chief Nana Patole also jumped into this fray and asked when Maharashtra is facing a severe drought and issues like Maratha reservation are flaring up, the state BJP chief was busy in a casino.

‘5 videos and 27 photos’
Sanjay Raut said he has five videos and 27 photos of BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule to prove he played poker and blew `3.5 crore in three hours. Raut posted the first picture of Bawankule sitting at a poker table and asked his social media followers to zoom out and recognise the person in the photo.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha Macau Chandrashekhar Bawankule BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp