'Master Of Drama in India': Cong takes swipe at PM Modi over video of meeting with cricketers

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the youth of India will not be fooled by such "desperate tactics".

Published: 21st November 2023 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and player Virat Kohli during a meeting with the team in the dressing room after the final in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday took an apparent swipe at the prime minister and called him the "master of drama" after he shared a video of him meeting cricketers in their dressing room after India lost to Australia in the World Cup, and alleged that it was "choreographed".

"The video of the self-imposed, choreographed consolation by the 'Master Of Drama in India' has completely exposed the insincerity behind the photographs released yesterday.

The face-saving exercise has backfired.The youth of India will not be fooled by these desperate antics," Ramesh said in a post on X.

His attack on the prime minister came in the midst of hectic electioneering for the assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana. Modi shared a brief video on social media on Tuesday of his meeting with the squad.

