PM Modi skips BRICS meet on Israel-Hamas war, Jaishankar says no compromise with terrorism

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the BRICS Plus meet on the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended it virtually on his behalf.

Jaishankar said that the immediate crisis was triggered by the terrorist attack of October 7.

“Where terrorism itself is concerned, none of us should or can compromise with it. Hostage taking is equally unacceptable and cannot be condoned. Subsequent developments have deepened our concern even more as we witness large scale civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis. We strongly condemn any death of civilians,” he said.

India said that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza was causing immense human suffering, including to civilians, elderly, women and children.

“We welcome all efforts of the international community towards de-escalation. Right now, there is an urgent need to ensure that humanitarian aid and relief effectively and safely reach the population of Gaza. It is also imperative that all hostages are released,” Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar thanked South African President Ramaphosa for convening this extraordinary meeting.

“I speak for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could not join us today. We are gathered to discuss the deeply concerning situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Gaza. South Africa has rightly taken the initiative to convene the BRICS, and also to include those who would be part of the group in due course. I convey Prime Minister Modi's greetings to all the leaders, virtually present,” said Jaishankar.

