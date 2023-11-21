Priyanka claps back at Modi, calls out BJP rift 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A day after PM Narendra Modi’s scathing attack using cricket parallels on infighting in Rajasthan Congress, Priyanka Gandhi during a rally at Kekri in Ajmer district on Monday responded in equal measure, saying BJP has become ‘hit wicket’ in Rajasthan even before the elections are held.

The Congress General Secretary also reacted sharply to the PM Modi’s charge on high petrol and diesel prices in Rajasthan.

She said the revenue by GST and the pricing of petroleum products and gas cylinders are fixed by the central government. Attacking the Modi government for rising prices, she highlighted the Rajasthan government’s efforts through inflation relief camps.

“The thinking and ideology of the BJP have two aspects. One is to pull money from you and second is to give huge help to big industrialists. They tell you that we do not have money but at the same time they are waiving the loans of big industrialists. The farmer of the country earns Rs 27 a day, and Adani is earning Rs 16,000 crore. The PM has given all the wealth of the country to the industrialists,” she alleged

Further criticising the decisions of the Central government, ranging from demonetization to GST, saying, “The Modi government first made the economically weaker sections stand in the queue after demonetisation, then he did not give any relief in Corona. It is the job of the Central government to provide relief to small businessmen, but it did not provide any help. Then GST was imposed on you,” she said.

“Firstly, you are not able to earn, and on top of that, inflation is increasing. You will see that the policies of the Central Government are not doing anything for you. At the same time, wherever their governments are, there are no adequate facilities for health, education, and for farmers,” she added.

She also claimed that the Gehlot government has done its best for farmers by waiving loans amounting to Rs 15,000 crore and has launched many schemes to benefit women, such as providing them free mobile phones and cylinders at Rs 500, the lowest in the country.

‘Waived loans’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the Gehlot government has done its best for farmers by waiving loans amounting to Rs 15,000 crore.

