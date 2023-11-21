Silkyara tunnel collapse: Centre issues advisory asks TV channels to not sensationalise rescue operations

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Tuesday cautioned private news channels against running live footage, images and headlines about the Silkyara tunnel collapse incident in which 41 workers were trapped for about 10 days.

An advisory issued by the ministry said that the presence of reporters and camera persons should not disturb the ongoing rescue operations.

"Television channels are advised to refrain from sensationalizing the issue and from undertaking any live posts/videos from the proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are underway and ensure

that the human life-saving activity by the various agencies is in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the site of the operation," read the advisory.

"It is also advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter, especially in putting out headlines, videos and images and take due care of the sensitive nature of the operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general," it added.

The ministry said that the Government is committed to saving 'precious lives of all the workers and various agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of the workers.

"The operation underway around the tunnel is extremely sensitive. Telecast of video footages and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels, especially by placing cameras and other equipment near the rescue operations site has the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations," the advisory also stated.

Rescue operations have been continuing in full swing to save the 41 trapped workers at Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), electricity and water are available in the portion of the tunnel, where workers are trapped, and they are being provided food items and medicines through a four-inch compressor pipeline.

On Monday, a breakthrough was achieved when NHIDCL completed the drilling of another six-inches diameter pipeline for the supply of food, medicines and other essential items.

