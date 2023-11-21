Three dead, one injured after being hit by IAS officer's car in Bihar's Madhubani district

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Three persons, including two women, were killed and one person seriously injured when an official vehicle of a senior IAS officer knocked them down in Bihar's Madhubani district early on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 am near Purwari Tola village on the National Highway 57 under Phulparas police station in Madhubani district.

The vehicle belonging to district magistrate of Madhepura Vijay Prakash Meena first hit a woman and her 7-year-old daughter and then two labourers engaged in repair work. The injured were rushed to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment where one of them later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased labourer has been identified as Ashok Singh, a resident of Rajasthan.

The bodyguard of the IAS officer somehow rescued the district magistrate from the vehicle and escaped on a two-wheeler after leaving the injured on the spot. The vehicle was later ransacked by the mob, who assembled there after the incident. The mob was demanding adequate compensation to the family members of the deceased and proper treatment of the injured.

The 7-year-old girl's mother has been identified as Guria Devi (28).

Eyewitnesses said that the vehicle carrying the IAS officer was on its way to Madhepura from Patna after the Chhath festival. The labourers were engaged in repair of NH-57 under the supervision of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The police recovered three bags from the vehicle.

