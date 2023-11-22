Home Nation

BJP’s double-engine government will end corruption and mafia raj in Rajasthan, says Yogi

Praising the Modi government, he said that by solving every problem, better railways, airports, IITs and IIMs were built.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath kicked off campaign in Rajasthan on Tuesday by visiting Dungarpur and Chittorgarh. He addressed  election rallies in these districts in support of BJP candidates.  Yogi said that the land of Rajasthan was a symbol of bravery.  

“It is a land of devotion and power. But the people of the state have been complaining for the last five years. The government of Rajasthan fail to stop crimes, atrocities on women and corruption,” he  commented.

He attacked the Gehlot government and remarked that BJP ended terrorism by removing Section 370. “Similarly, to end corruption, misgovernance, mafia raj and gunda raj in Rajasthan, BJP governments at the state and Centre has to be  formed,” he said.

Accusing Congress of appeasement, he said that Uttar Pradesh is a much bigger state and social and religious programmes are held there, but curfew is imposed only in Rajasthan.  Explaining the reason for this, the Chief Minister of UP stated that hooliganism is no more present in UP.  Praising the Modi government, he said that by solving every problem, better railways, airports, IITs and IIMs were built.

Taking a potshot at Congress, he said that even so many years after Independence, Congress could not even provide toilets and houses to the poor. The UP CM said that the Central government makes various types of welfare schemes, but the Rajasthan government is not able to implement them.  Taking the state government to task, Yogi added that there were many mining mafias in the state. “There have been incidents of murders and rapes in the last five years. The schemes of the Centre were also not implemented effectively in the state,” Yogi said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Rajasthan BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp