BJP’s double-engine government will end corruption and mafia raj in Rajasthan, says Yogi

JAIPUR: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath kicked off campaign in Rajasthan on Tuesday by visiting Dungarpur and Chittorgarh. He addressed election rallies in these districts in support of BJP candidates. Yogi said that the land of Rajasthan was a symbol of bravery.

“It is a land of devotion and power. But the people of the state have been complaining for the last five years. The government of Rajasthan fail to stop crimes, atrocities on women and corruption,” he commented.

He attacked the Gehlot government and remarked that BJP ended terrorism by removing Section 370. “Similarly, to end corruption, misgovernance, mafia raj and gunda raj in Rajasthan, BJP governments at the state and Centre has to be formed,” he said.

Accusing Congress of appeasement, he said that Uttar Pradesh is a much bigger state and social and religious programmes are held there, but curfew is imposed only in Rajasthan. Explaining the reason for this, the Chief Minister of UP stated that hooliganism is no more present in UP. Praising the Modi government, he said that by solving every problem, better railways, airports, IITs and IIMs were built.

Taking a potshot at Congress, he said that even so many years after Independence, Congress could not even provide toilets and houses to the poor. The UP CM said that the Central government makes various types of welfare schemes, but the Rajasthan government is not able to implement them. Taking the state government to task, Yogi added that there were many mining mafias in the state. “There have been incidents of murders and rapes in the last five years. The schemes of the Centre were also not implemented effectively in the state,” Yogi said.

