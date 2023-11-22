Congress says will raise health insurance cover to Rs 50 lakh

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Congress finally released its manifesto four days ahead of voting in Rajasthan. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was in Jaipur to formally release the document. The manifesto has promised to increase the health insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for all citizens of the state. Congress has projected it as one of the winning cards in the elections. The party also promises to enact legislation to implement the Minimum Support Price for farmers based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee. The party commits to providing interest-free loans to both farmers and village traders.

The BJP’s focus on the exam paper leak in its campaign has prompted the Congress to make substantial promises to various sections of the society, particularly the youth. The Congress has outlined plans for job creation, promising 10 lakh new jobs for the youth, including 4 lakh in the government sector. The party has also vowed to conduct a caste census if it regains power in the state. The manifesto, named Public Manifesto-2, was presented by Manifesto Committee Chairman CP Joshi at the PCC office in the presence of several senior party leaders.

In addition to the party’s key assurances, the ‘seven guarantees’ mentioned in the manifesto encompass various initiatives such as providing affordable gas cylinders to families with BPL and Ujjwala gas connections and ensuring English medium education for all children. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the collective effort behind framing the manifesto, saying that 3.32 crore people contributed their suggestions for Mission 2030.

CP Joshi, while presenting the manifesto, spoke about the vision of creating a new Rajasthan by 2030. The promises include the Griha Lakshmi Yojana, providing Rs 10,000 annually to female heads of households, and implementing policies to enhance women’s safety, such as installing CCTV cameras in public places. Other significant promises include conducting a caste-based census, increasing health services under Chiranjeevi Yojana, and extending education up to the Class 12.

Rahul calls PM ‘liability’

In a broadside against the BJP, Rahul Gandhi accused the saffron camp of spreading hatred in the country. In Rajasthan, Rahul said the sole agenda of the BJP was to misguide people in the name of religion. With PM Modi using cricket analogies, the Congress leader used the ‘panauti’ (liability) trend on India’s World Cup defeat to get back at the Prime Minister. “Panauti (meaning liability or bad omen) got our team defeated. PM means Panauti Modi.” Rahul said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: The Congress finally released its manifesto four days ahead of voting in Rajasthan. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was in Jaipur to formally release the document. The manifesto has promised to increase the health insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for all citizens of the state. Congress has projected it as one of the winning cards in the elections. The party also promises to enact legislation to implement the Minimum Support Price for farmers based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee. The party commits to providing interest-free loans to both farmers and village traders. The BJP’s focus on the exam paper leak in its campaign has prompted the Congress to make substantial promises to various sections of the society, particularly the youth. The Congress has outlined plans for job creation, promising 10 lakh new jobs for the youth, including 4 lakh in the government sector. The party has also vowed to conduct a caste census if it regains power in the state. The manifesto, named Public Manifesto-2, was presented by Manifesto Committee Chairman CP Joshi at the PCC office in the presence of several senior party leaders. In addition to the party’s key assurances, the ‘seven guarantees’ mentioned in the manifesto encompass various initiatives such as providing affordable gas cylinders to families with BPL and Ujjwala gas connections and ensuring English medium education for all children. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the collective effort behind framing the manifesto, saying that 3.32 crore people contributed their suggestions for Mission 2030.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CP Joshi, while presenting the manifesto, spoke about the vision of creating a new Rajasthan by 2030. The promises include the Griha Lakshmi Yojana, providing Rs 10,000 annually to female heads of households, and implementing policies to enhance women’s safety, such as installing CCTV cameras in public places. Other significant promises include conducting a caste-based census, increasing health services under Chiranjeevi Yojana, and extending education up to the Class 12. Rahul calls PM ‘liability’ In a broadside against the BJP, Rahul Gandhi accused the saffron camp of spreading hatred in the country. In Rajasthan, Rahul said the sole agenda of the BJP was to misguide people in the name of religion. With PM Modi using cricket analogies, the Congress leader used the ‘panauti’ (liability) trend on India’s World Cup defeat to get back at the Prime Minister. “Panauti (meaning liability or bad omen) got our team defeated. PM means Panauti Modi.” Rahul said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp