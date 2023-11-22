Home Nation

Doctor, policeman among four government employees sacked for terror links in J-K

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack more than 50 employees, who were allegedly operating in shadows within the government.

Published: 22nd November 2023

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked four more government employees, including a doctor and a policeman, for their alleged terror links in the Union Territory, officials said.

Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Nisar-ul-Hassan, Constable Abdul Majeed Bhat, Laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department Abdul Salam Rather, and teacher in Education Department Farooq Ahmad Mir were dismissed in terms of Article 11 of the Constitution of India, they said.

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack more than 50 employees, who were allegedly operating in shadows within the government and drawing a salary from the public exchequer, however, they were helping Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists' ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, officials said.

