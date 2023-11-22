Encounter underway in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

By PTI

RAJOURI: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunbattle took place in Baji Maal area of Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri when a cordon and search operation was launched.

Additional forces have been rushed to the area.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJOURI: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said. The gunbattle took place in Baji Maal area of Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri when a cordon and search operation was launched. Additional forces have been rushed to the area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (This is a developing story. Details will be updated) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp