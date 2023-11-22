Home Nation

Encounter underway in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

The gunbattle took place in Baji Maal area of Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri when a cordon and search operation was launched.

By PTI

RAJOURI: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

Additional forces have been rushed to the area.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated)

