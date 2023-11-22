NIA plea binned, cops to probe Bastar Naxal attack

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) plea challenging the investigation conducted by the Chhattisgarh police into the 2020 FIR related to the Maoist attack at Jhiram (Bastar) in May 2013. The attack resulted in the deaths of 29 individuals, including 20 Congress leaders.

The court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, dismissed the NIA’s argument that, as the initial investigator, it had exclusive jurisdiction over the case, preventing the state police from probing a subsequent FIR.

The incident occurred in Darbha, approximately 350 km south of Raipur, when Maoists targeted a Congress motorcade returning from a rally in Sukma. The Chhattisgarh police initiated an investigation in 2013, later handed over to the NIA. In 2018, the Congress, now in power, established a Special Investigation Team, seeking the NIA’s report for further inquiry. However, the NIA refused to comply.

In 2020, Jitendra Mudaliar, son of one of the slain Congress leaders, filed a new FIR, emphasizing ‘conspiracy’ and ‘political murder.’ The Chhattisgarh police commenced its probe. Despite NIA’s attempts to transfer the case to federal jurisdiction, both the Jagdalpur special court and Bilaspur high court rejected the petitions.

According to Sudeip Shrivastava, counsel for Mudaliar, the Chhattisgarh government and Mudaliar argued that the NIA hadn’t investigated the larger conspiracy aspect, justifying the state’s continued involvement. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed the decision, stating it would bring justice to Chhattisgarh.

In contrast, Arun Sao, BJP state president, questioned the government’s evidence, challenging it to present during the ongoing probe.

