Nitish government issues gazette notification for 2 bills, raises reservation to 65% 

PATNA: Bihar government on Tuesday issued gazette notification for two quota Bills after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar signed the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for SC, ST, EBC and OBC) Amendment Bill and the Bihar (In Admission in Educational Institutions) Reservation Amendment Bill, 2023 paving the way for hike in quota from existing 50 per cent to 65 per cent.

Governor Arlekar had signed the two Bills on November 18. Earlier both Assembly and Council had passed the Bills on November 9 unanimously. The Governor gave his assent to the two Reservation Amendment Bills barely a few days after chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed hope that the Bills would be signed by the Governor at the earliest.

With issuance of gazette notification, reservation in government jobs and educational institutions in the state will be 75 per cent (inclusive of 10 per cent quota for Economically Backward Sections). Under the new provision, the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs) has gone up to 20 per cent, while that of Scheduled Tribes (STs) has gone up to 2 per cent, Extremely Backwards Classes (EBCs) to 25 per cent and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to 18 per cent. At present the SCs get 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions where as SCs get 1 per cent only. Similarly EBCs get 18 per cent and OBCs 15 per cent respectively.

Gazette notification said, “On analysis of data collected during caste based survey 2022-23, it is apparent that large section of OBCs, SCs and STs need to be promoted for them to catch up to satisfy cherished aim in the Constitution of equality in opportunity and status.”

It further stated, “The members of SC/ST and OBC have remained deprived and marginalised for centuries. Though affirmative action has led to improvement in their life to a certain extent, the ultimate goal of equality has not yet been achieved. Date further strengthens the perception that in addition to measures in place the state needs to take more action for proportional equality.”

